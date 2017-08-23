Syria Astana peace talks postponed

Astana

The next round of Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan’s capital city of Astana may be held in mid-September, the Khazal Foreign Ministry says.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, the ministry said the timing of the talks would be set at a meeting in late August between experts from Russia, Turkey and Iran and “provisionally, we could be talking about mid-September.”

The statement cited Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov as saying that the date change was based on “information received from Russia.”

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the expert-level meeting would be held “by the end of the month or right at the start of September,” without elaborating on a precise date for the full Astana talks. Russia had previously been planning to hold the next round of Astana talks in late August.

Astana has hosted five rounds of peace talks for Syria since January. Russia, Iran, and Turkey serve as guarantor states in the peace process. The negotiations are aimed at bringing an end to the foreign-backed militancy in Syria, which began in March 2011.

The Astana talks have so far resulted in an agreement on four de-escalation zones across Syria.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, three of the enclaves had been created to date, in the country’s sprawling central province of Homs, in the Eastern Ghouta area of the southern Rif Dimashq Province, and a southwestern militant-controlled stretch along the border with Jordan.

The upcoming talks, said, aim to facilitate the creation of the fourth zone, in the western Syrian Idlib Province, where significant concentrations of Takfiri terrorists, most notably from al-Nusra Front, are operating.

The successful materialization of that prospect would “give civilians an opportunity to return to peaceful life” in Idlib, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.—Agencies