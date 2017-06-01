Syngenta to invest $1.4b FDI in Pakistan through R&D

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Ms. Tina Lawton Syngenta, Head of Asia Pacific region during her first visit to Pakistan has said that Syngenta’s transition of new ownership to ChemChina will not affect its status as a Swiss company, as Syngenta will remain a Switzerland based company and will continue to focus on long-term investment through over $1.4 billion annual investment in Research & Development in Pakistan.

Syngenta Pakistan, a premier crop protection company in Pakistan and the third largest seeds business, is at the forefront in supporting small and medium growers to take up modern ways of farming, with the primary objective of ensuring food security in the country.

Ms. Tina Lawton Syngenta who toured Syngenta’s Research & Development facility near Lahore to review Syngenta’s operations and understand the Pakistan agriculture market and how to support its further development.

She also met with Syngenta Franchisees and farmers to get insight on the market, whereby assuring them Syngenta’s commitment to Pakistan and upholding its long tradition of 50+ year presence in the country.

She also discussed the modernization of the Naya-Savera Franchise model with the use of latest pioneering technology.

Ms. Tina Lawton’s visit proved extremely fruitful and truly demonstrated the Syngenta’s commitment to improve the life of farmers. Syngenta is all geared up to transform the agriculture sector of Pakistan, making it a self-sufficient economy to meet its food requirements by bringing in new technology and products which will cater the needs of our ever-growing agriculture industry.