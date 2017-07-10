Syed Ali Gilani replies to OIC SG

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani in a letter to the OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen thanking him for the invitation extended by OIC

Syed Ali Gilani said that he was unable to attend the meet on account of curbs on his movement by the Indian government and non-availability of travel documents (Passport).

Following is the text of the letter: “Your Excellency, I am highly thankful for the invitation extended by OIC. However, I am unable to attend the meet on account of curbs on my movement by the Indian state and non-availability of travel documents (Passport). Your Excellency the people of Jammu and Kashmir are yearning for their right to self determination for more than seven decades despite the fact that there are countless resolutions passed by the UN Security Council in favour of conducting a plebiscite in the Jammu and Kashmir state. These resolutions have been disregarded by the Indian state by exhibiting utter regard to the sanctity of the Institution of United nations and well established canons of international law. The Kashmir issue is not a territorial problem rather it is a humanistic issue concerning the future of millions of Muslims who are staring at an impending disaster in the face of the brutal occupation by the Indian state. This brutal repression has reached its crescendo owing to the recent escalation of repression by the state apparatus.

Kashmiris are bearing the onslaught of this spate of state repression be it in the form of disproportionate use of force against the peaceful protestors, wanton use of the pellet guns which has partially or fully blinded thousands of children and killing of hundreds of civilians. Moreover, the recent spate of military action against the freedom fighters has brought to fore the allegations of use of chemical weapons by the Indian army.

I would like to bring it to the notice of OIC that the Indian state has adopted a vitriolic approach even in respect of its own Muslim citizenry which is exemplified by the lack of state action against those Hindu vigilantes who are lynching Muslims in the name of cow protection.

Indian pretentions of friendship towards Muslim world also stand exposed on account of increasing defense deals between India and Israel. Organization of Islamic Conference should also take into consideration deals made in this domain during recent visit of Indian Prime Minister Modi to Israel. I on behalf of the oppressed people of Kashmir would urge the OIC to address the issue of Kashmir in its forthcoming session keeping in view the belligerent and hostile stance adopted by the Indian state towards the people of Kashmir. In this connection UN should also be persuaded fulfill it its commitment to people of Kashmir and persuade India to stop reign of terror and tyranny against Muslims of Kashmir.”—KMS