Syed Ali Gilani demands release of Ashraf Sehrai

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has expressed serious concern over continued house arrest of Tehreek-e-Hurriyet General Secretary, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, demanding his immediate release.

Syed Ali Gilani in statement issued in Srinagar said that Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai continued to be under detention since July 2016 and Indian police failed to produce any order or justify his detention. He said that the elderly leader was suffering from multiple ailments and despite that the puppet administration had curbed all his activities and was not allowing him to perform social and religious obligations.

The APHC Chairman said that the PDP-BJP regime was implementing its autocratic rule in the territory and had virtually waged a war against common masses. “Instead of upholding the ethos of democracy, law and justice, police is resorting to lawlessness. They don’t honour even court judgment and political activists are being detained without assigning any reason,” he added.

Syed Ali Gilani asked the puppet authorities to immediate release Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai. He warned that the puppet regime would be responsible if anything untoward happened to the ailing leader. He also appealed to the world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the matter and use their influence for immediate release of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.—KMS