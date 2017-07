Rawalpindi

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman appointed Syed Ali as Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division. A notification No.286/2017/PS/HQ issued in this regard, police spokesman said here on Saturday. IGP Punjab Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman has appointed Syed Ali (PSP/BPS-18) as Addl SP Potohar Division while SP Muhammad Ateeque Tahir was transferred and posted as DPO Rajan Pur, he added.—APP