Staff Reporter

As a result of efforts made by the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, a Switzerland based expatriate Pakistani got the possession of his shop worth Rs 7 million.

Commissioner, Overseas Pakistanis Afzaal Bhatti said that one Anus Ahmed Khawaja, a resident of Switzerland, had lodged a complaint with the Commission that some people had forcibly occupied his shop in Main Bazaar Wazirabad.