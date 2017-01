Sialkot

Former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry has stressed the need for rule of law in the country and dispensing swift justice to the litigants. He was addressing local lawyers at Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) here on Tuesday.

He said that a good working relationship between the bar and bench was vital for providing swift and inexpensive justice to people. Lawyer and political leaders as well as the legal fraternity members were present on the occasion.—APP