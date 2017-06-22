Sweet manufacturers warned to use standard dairy products

Rawalpindi

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday issued an ultimatum to all sweets manufactures to use standard milk and sugar in preparing sweets on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr. Director General PFA, Noor ul Mengal has directed the manufacturers to use only approved colours and dairy products instead of vegetable fat. He said the use of artificial colours is a source of spreading dangerous diseases, adding on the spot tests would be conducted and strict action would be taken against those found in adulteration, including sealing of their businesses even during Eid days. —APP