Sweet hour of prayer..!

AND today morning let me talk about prayer. There is a Hasidic tale about Rabbi Vitzhak of Vorke. One day the young son of the Rabbi of Lentshno observed Rabbi Vitzhak praying, and he was filled with amazement.

He ran up to his father and asked how it was possible for the rabbi to pray so quietly and simply, without giving any sign of ecstasy. His father answered: “A poor swimmer has to thrash around in order to stay up in the water. The perfect swimmer rests on the tide and it carries him..!”

Years ago as a child I saw this with an aunt of mine who had been widowed with three young children. We used to play hide and seek in their house and one day I went to the bedroom to hide and was startled in the dark to see a huddled form whom I recognized as my aunt. She was bent in prayer in a corner of the room and continued in prayer in that dark corner.

Evening after evening after she returned from work she spent an hour with her God. Now when I see her and her children so well settled, I know how much her quiet time of prayer helped her through those years. Prayer becomes a ritual when we just repeat useless mantras and prayers?

We need to pray in conversation with God. God wants us to talk with Him. Wants to know not just what we need but also how much we are thankful about what we have!

A teacher in a hill-station school noticed that a colleague, instead of going straight home at the end of the day, used to walk into a wooded area behind the building. One day, he followed him at a distance. When he had reached a little clearing in the lonely forest, the teacher sat down on a flat rock, clasped his hands, and bowed his head.

The colleague walked up to him and asked, “What are you doing here all by yourself?” “I’m praying,” explained the teacher. “But why come to this lonely spot?” “Because I feel close to God here.”

“God can be found anywhere,” said the concerned colleague. “Besides, isn’t God the same everywhere?” “God is,” replied the teacher, “but I’m not..!” And with these little stories will I leave you my dear reader to enjoy your day with some time also given to prayer.

—Email: bobsbanter@gmail.com

Related