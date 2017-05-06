Swedish Ambassador, US CG meet Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Swedish Ambassador for Pakistan Ingrid Johnson and US Consul General, Yuriy Fedkiw called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here on Friday.

The ways to enhance cooperation in energy production through waste and road safety programmes were discussed in the meetings.

The Chief Minister while talking to Swedish Ambassador said that there were huge opportunities to generate electricity from waste in the province and Swedish investors could invest in this sector.

He said the Punjab government had launched Metro Bus Service in three largest cities of the province and it would be extended to other cities.

The Swedish Ambassador said the Swedish government was ready to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in various sectors.

Meanwhile, speaking to US Consul General, Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan and America cherish strong friendly bonds and we will enhance cooperation between both the countries in trade and economy sectors.

He said that Pakistan has achieved distinguished success in last four years in various sectors and in contrary to the past, today’s Pakistan is more developed, safe, peaceful and progressive.

He said that serious efforts had been succeeded to overcome energy crisis.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan Muslim League-N government had set new standards of transparency and Pakistan had achieved outstanding successes in the war against terrorism and extremism.

American Consul General said that Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had completed projects with hard work and the Punjab government under the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif displayed tremendous performance in various sectors.

He said that America attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan.