Swat River continues to flow in low flood

Islamabad

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal while River Swat (tributary of River Kabul) continues to flow in Low Flood at Chakdara Bridge. According to daily FFC report, Tarbela, Mangla & Chashma reservoirs have gained 91.71% of their combined Live Storage. Tarbela & Mangla Reservoirs so far are at 1543.77 feet & 1233.55 feet respectively.

Total Combined Live Storage available at present is 12.707 MAF as against the maximum capacity of 13.856 MAF. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), yesterday’s Monsoon Low over Gujrat (India) has dissipated. A fresh trough of Westerly Wave prevails over Northeastern Afghanistan and weak Seasonal Low lies over Northwestern Balochistan.

At present weak moist currents are penetrating into most parts of the country upto 5000 feet from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. Scattered thunderstorm/rain may occur over Southern & Southeastern Sindh including Coastal Balochistan during the next 24 hours. Isolated thunderstorm/rain is also expected over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara & Peshawar Divisions), Kashmir and upper catchments of all Major Rivers during the same period.

Moderate rainfall is expected over Northern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 48 hours. Prominent rainfall events during the past 24 hours include: Badin=38 mm, Karachi=33 mm, Mirpur Khas=17 mm, Mithi & Joharabad=14 mm each, Chakwal=13 mm, Parachinar & Thatta=10 mm each, Chhor=08 mm, Zhob=07 mm, Mianwali=06 mm and Dhok Pathan, Jhelum & Lasbela=05 mm each.—APP