Sustainable growth of SMEs critical for socio economic dev

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

K-Electric’s investments to upgrade power infrastructure of Karachi and its drive against power theft, over the past couple of years, has enabled provision of uninterrupted power supply to industrial zones.

With 61% areas and strategic installations, exempted from load-shed, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Karachi are provided with reliable power supply which is required for their business operations.

These views were expressed by Syed Fakhar Ahmed, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, K-Electric while addressing the 6th Annual SMEs Senate and Business Development Conference held in Karachi today. He also assured an all-out support to SMEs enabling them to perform at their full potential and continue to drive socioeconomic benefits for the country.

The 6th Annual Business Development Conference analyzed the growth SMEs have achieved and highlighted practical solutions over the challenges being faced by the sector.