Suspended students to appear in exams

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday allowed suspended students of Qauid e Azam University (QAU) to participate in examination. Mina Gul Hassan Aurengzaib of IHC announced the verdict that was earlier reserved in a case challenging the suspension of students involved in clash at Qauid e Azam University (QAU) on May 20. During the course of proceeding, the petitioners’ counsel requested the court to allow the suspended students to participate in examination. He said the university’s action would cause educational loss to the students and also embarrass their families.—APP

