Suspected person shot injured, 8 held entering Pakistan illegally

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Khyber Agency

Political Administration have claimed they have shot injured a suspected man and have arrested nine others entering Pakistan via Torkham Jumatgaiy area illegally.

A senior official at Torkham told media men on Tuesday that late Monday night some suspected persons from Afghanistan were entering Pakistan via Jumatgaiy area of Torkham without having any legal documents.

The senior political Huharrar said that the deployed personnel at the site signalled the persons but they ran away and the Khasadar force personnel opened firing on the persons. He said as a result one of the Afghan nationals sustained bullet injuries on his leg and the nine other Afghan persons were arrested by our personnel. The were trying to cross the border illegally taking the advantage of the darkness. The official stated.

The injured person was identified as Jaan Agha son of Qadeer while other arrested are Sazwali son of Raees, Hamayun son of Ullal, Abid son of Muhibullah, Pir Muhammad son of Sher Muhammad, Ghuncha Gul son of Lawang, Zar Khan son of Hazrat Muhammad, Khial Muhammad son of Zubair and Muhammad Waseem son of Jan Muhammad.

Meanwhile in another unpleasant incident a tribesman of Kapar Tangi area in Jamrud sub-division was shot dead by one of his rival group while four persons were critically injured in a traffic accident in Landikotal. The two rival groups in Jamrud had a land dispute which caused scuffle between them and took the life of one person. The sources said.