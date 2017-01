Rawalpindi

Police Friday arrested five suspected dacoits and recovered weapons from their possession. According to Police spokesman, Naseerabad police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and arrested five suspected dacoits namely Abdul Naseer, Daniyal Shah, Zain Sharan, Kazim Ali and Muhammad Irfan and recovered two 30 bore pistols with 11 rounds from their possession.

Further investigation was underway and police was expecting some sensational revelation from them, he said.—APP