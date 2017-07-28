Suspect suicide bomber detained by police

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

Khanpur Police have arrested a suspected teenage boy, who could be a suicide bomber, near Shikarpur-Khanpur Indus highway and handed over him police on Thursday. According to details, a teenage boy named as Muhammad Hassan son of Gulzar, resident of Kuchlak area of Balochistan, was arrested by Khanpur police and moved to unknown place for further investigation It was believed that the arrested teenage boy, could be a suicide bomber. Police have initiated investigation into the matter.