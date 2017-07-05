Survey of markets, shopping centres being conducted in DMC South

A survey of markets, shopping centres, godown and shops is being carried out in District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Karachi South. This was pointed out by a spokesperson of the DMC Karachi South on Tuesday.

He said that the chairman of the DMC South, Malik Muhammad Fayyaz, has directed that the survey be completed at the earliest. Fayyaz also called for introducing reforms for improving the tax system with a view to help enhance revenue. He further urged the officers concerned to speed up the tax recovery. Practical steps be undertaken to bring more units in the tax net, chairman DMC South directed saying that enhancement in resources would help development works in the area.

Meanwhile, the physical verification of officers and staff of Tax Department has been completed. The data, service record and academic qualification record of the employees of DMC South is being computerized.—APP

Related