Surge in sexual violence

Dania Ali

Lahore

The surge in cases of sexual violence against women in the provincial capital in the past three years calls into question tall claims by the government that always boasts of good governance. There is no doubt that the government is leaving no stone unturned to uplift women in the society and has taken a number of initiatives for the promotion of women’s rights but what about those helpless women who easily become victims of sexual violence.

Since it is the responsibility of the government along with the provincial police department to maintain law and order in the province therefore, it is hoped that the government would evolve a sound and effective policy to tackle with the steep rise in cases of sexual violence. Only words will not do anything until they are followed by actions.