Supremacy of law, protection of citizens’ lives, top priority: IGP

Salim Ahmed

Inspector General of Police Punjab Captain ® Arif Nawaz Khan has directed the police officers and officials to perform their duty with honesty and dedication, ensuring the supremacy of law and protection of citizens’ lives and property and be polite and courteous with the people visiting to police stations and offices for solutions to their problems.

While addressing the Police Darbar at Police Line Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday, he said that the system of Punjab Police is going to be equipped with modern facilities of information technology and the benefits of this process of development should directly reach the people. Addl: IGP Operations, Mohsin Hassan Butt, RPO D.G Khan, Rehmat Ullah Khan Niazi, DPO D.G Khan, Ahmad Nawaz Cheema, DPO Layyah, Muhammad Ali Zia, DPO Muzaffargarh, Awais Malik, and other senior officers / officials were also present on this occasion.

IG directed the officers to complete the ACRs of deserving officials so that they could be promoted before Eidul Azha.

He directed to eliminate the hideouts of proclaimed offenders and hired assassins in Kucha area and change duty roster of officials serving in Kucha area after every fifteen days.

Arif Nawaz directed to carry out search, sweep and combing operations in border areas on regular basis and said that there should be no hurdle in providing additional resources to the force engaged in such operations.

He visited Yadgar e Shuhada at Police Lines Dera Ghazi Khan and offered fateha for the officers and jawans who had laid down their lives in different operations including Kucha operation.

Earlier, the IGP held a high level meeting with the senior police officers at the office of RPO Dera Ghazi Khan and reviewed the police performance in different districts of the region.

He said that all possible steps are being taken for the welfare of the force members as the Punjab government has restored the risk allowance of the Punjab police. He directed the officers to establish the government writ in the Kucha area, leaving no stone unturned to eliminate crimes and purge the Kucha area of anti state elements.