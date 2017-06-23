Support needed to rehabilitate people once inflicted with leprosy

Staff Reporter

Pakistan being the first country in the region to achieve the target of leprosy control, also fast on its way to leprosy elimination is in urgent need of a comprehensive rehabilitation scheme for people once inflicted with the disease.

Officials associated with Marie Adelaide Leprosy Center talking to media said a vocational training center is already functional in the metropolis for the former leprosy patients having lost their limbs during the ailment.

“The facility is not restricted to physically handicapped,” said Mervyn Lobo mentioning that hands-on skill training is also imparted to visually impaired.

Emphasizing that every trainee in the center is not necessarily one who may have been, at any point of time, suffered from the disease, he said people with impairments and no resources, keen to learn skill in general are also accommodated here.

“Our motive is social and economic empowerment of people with any sort of limitation” said the activist, a close associate of Dr. Ruth Pfau.

In reply to a question, he said public support is always needed to keep updated the training programs offered at the center as this is crucial for capacity building of trainees in accordance to job market demands. “Support and assistance to help them in starting their own businesses are equally relevant,” said Lobo in reply to another question.

It was mentioned that people trained at the center include both men and women practitioners of almost every religion with majority comprising Muslims.