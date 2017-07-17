Supply of water from Rawal Dam restored

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zia Ullah Shah Sundat said that the supply of water from Rawal Dam to Rawalpindi has been restored. In a statement issued here, Chairman WASA said that strict action would be taken against if any mischievous activity found behind the incident and informed that poison had not been found in the dam’s water.

“WASA is supplying water to the residents of Rawalpindi without any interruption and there was no water shortage complaints received as yet,” he added. He said that it might be possible that Fishes died due to lack of oxygen in water. On the other hand, a ban on boating and fishing in the lake had been in place around a year.