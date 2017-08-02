Supply of furniture to schools continues: Mehtab

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that the supply of furniture to schools is continue on a priority basis so that students may carry on their educational activities smoothly.

Talking to various delegations here on Tuesday, he said rainwater from school premises, if any, is also being drained out on an emergency basis.

Regarding disconnection of electricity to educational institutions, the minister said that the Sindh Government has already cleared dues of K-Electric and other electric supply companies and they have no right to disconnect electricity of any public sector educational institutions.

He pointed out that financial needs of educational boards across the province are being fulfilled on enrollment basis and a comprehensive policy has been chalked out in this regard.