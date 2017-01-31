Superpower extremism

Kohinoor Abbasi

Via Email

‘Torture works’, shocking statement by Mr. Trump. Is it ethical to pass such statement by a leader of super power and then calling himself peaceful as well? Every religion either it’s Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism or any other, focuses on being peaceful and not on using any kind of torture or supporting any act of violence. It sounds like he is trying to convey the idea about who owns power owns everything.

He should clarify his comment immediately otherwise it may cause violence among people. It is pertinent to note that at every international forum world leaders must talk about tolerance, peace, equality and always presents themselves as a role model for rest of world through their words and actions. But stance of US president about use of power and extremism is contrary to facts and people were astonished to hear US stance.