SUP slams passage of National Accountability Repeal Act

Zia Qureshi

Nawabshah

Leader of Sindh United Party (SUP) Syed Zain Shah has strongly condemned the second time passing of National Accountability Ordinance 1997 Repeal Act by Sindh Assembly.

He said that SUP earlier opposed the passage of Act and staged demonstrations throughout the Sindh Province. He was addressing a press conference at Nawabshah Press Club. He said that NAB Ordinance was passed by National Assembly and it is a part of constitution and passage of bill against it would be conflicting with centre, which would not be in the interest of province and country. Zain Shah said that PPP has remained in government in centre and province and at that time why it did not object on the issue.

He said that the aim behind raising this issue is to prevent NAB action against its corrupt ministers and bureaucrats and the passage of bill is totally ill intensions and against the interests of Sindh. He said that SUP would continue struggle against the Repeal Act passed by Sindh Assembly. Zain Shah said that under the 1973 Constitution coal is the property of Sindh Government but it is gaining interests through its sale.

He said that Sindh rulers used thousands of acres of government land for their personal interests and named Owais Muzzaffar Tappi and Ghulam Qadir Palejo having major share in 45000 acres of land owned by Bahria Town. He said that another bill Sindh New Captive Power Plany subsidy Bill passed by Sindh Assembly was aimed at to provide benefit to Omni Group through which Sindh Government would pay Rs.1.75 billion subsidy annually to power plant.

He said that the power plant obtained connection without payment of any deposit. He said that the tariff rate of unit being produced by Omni Group power plant is fixed more than that of Wapda rate. He disclosed that the Omni Group was provided benefit of subsidy in PPP tenure which amounts to billions. Zain Shah condemned the system and said that accountability should continue. He demanded Chief of Army Staff for reopening of cases closed under NRO against PPP leaders.