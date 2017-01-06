Sunni, Shia violence being kindled in Muslim countries under organized planning: Hafiz Saeed

Lahore

Ameer Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) Pakistan Professor Hafiz Muhammad Saeed has said that Shia Sunni strife and fire of violence is being kindled in Muslim countries under organized planning. He said killings in Syria and Indian conspiracies in Balochistan are part of the same chain. America, India and other allied counties are benefiting from mutual differences and quarrels of Muslims, he said. Ban on Al Muhammadia Students (AMS) is attack of America on education, he said. We are not scattered from sanctions which are imposed to please India, he said. He said students belonging to AMS will continue to inform conspiracies of Islam enmities in educational institutes.

While delivering Friday sermon at Markaz Al-Qadsia, he said that eight lakh Indian army has crossed the limits of atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). Kashmiri people are calling for help. They establish their links with Pakistan on the basis of Kalma Tayyaba and comprehend it as their biggest advocate. Dignities and rights of Muslims are not safe in Palestine, Syria, Burma and other regions. Prophet Muhammad (SAW) taught the manners of politics, economy and lifestyle to Muslims like worships. Allah does not like the status of Muslims as oppressed. It’s responsibility of the Muslim Ummah to release Kashmir, Palestine, Burma and other regions occupied by the infidels.

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed said that we present the true preaching of Quran o Sunnah that is why sanctions are imposed on us. Recently, America has imposed sanctions on AMS (the student wing of JuD). Students belonging to AMS informs youth about external conspiracies in educational institutes. Americans cannot bear it. We say that these sanctions encourage us. Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was also faced by the obstacles and difficulties in presenting Islam. We also believe in the Lord who created the heavens and the earth. We are not ready to accept the slavery of Islam enmities.

He said that sanctions on AMS are attack of America on education. It is being done to please India. Students belonging to AMS are heir of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and follower of biography of Prophet (SAW). It is need of the hour to continue preaching of Islam with the best strategy.—SABAH