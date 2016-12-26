Sunflower to be cultivated from Jan 15 to Feb 15

Faisalabad

The agriculture experts have advised the farmers to start cultivation of sunflower from January 15 and complete it before February 15. A spokesman of agriculture department said here on Saturday that hybrid variety of sunflower should be used for cultivation as it has not only ample resistance against diseases, but it also gives bumper production.

The farmers of districts Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Okara, Sahiwal, Jhang, Chiniot, Sargodha and Mianwali should cultivate sunflower for Baharia crops from January 15 to February 15 for getting maximum yield, he added.—APP