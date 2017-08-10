‘Summoning Gilani’s sons by NIA reflects frustration of India’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has criticized India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) for summoning of Dr Nayeem Gilani and Dr Naseem Gilani, the sons of APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the authorities in Delhi have virtually accepted defeat and they are now subjecting Syed Ali Gilani and his two sons to physical and mental torture.

He said that during NIA raids and search operations nothing objectionable was seized or observed, however authorities following their fanatical dogma, arrested and lodged the resistance leaders Ayaz Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam and Farooq Ahmad Dar in Tihar jail. He said that those arrested during NIA raids were subjected to political vendetta. “The details about properties of Dr Nayeem and Dr Naseem were made public in local media to counter malicious propaganda of RSS-sponsored social and electronic media,” he said.

The spokesman said, “NIA has no role and it is unjustified and illogical to drag it in Kashmir. New Delhi is using this agency as a war weapon against Hurriyat leadership and to malign and discredit freedom struggle.—KMS