Summer vacations in Punjab from 23rd

Lahore

In view of soaring temperatures, the Government of Punjab has decided that summer vacations in public schools and colleges across the province will start from May 23. Sources within the Punjab Education Department said the early start of summer vacations has been announced due to prevailing hot weather and the arrival of Ramazan. They, however, said that private educational institutes have refused to accept the directives. They say that they have already scheduled exams until May 30 and this is why it would not be possible for them to close down from May 23.—INP