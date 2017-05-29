Sultan Wazir joins APML

Islamabad

An important political figure from Chitral and former member of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sultan Wazir Khan has joined All Pakistan Muslim League of former president General (Retd) Syed Pervez Musharraf.

Sultan Wazir is also a former bureaucrat. On Saturday he called on APML Secretary General Dr Muhammad Amjad and did a telephonic conversation with APML Chairman Pervez Musharraf. Following this he announced formal joining of the APML, says a press statement here Sunday.

APML has appointed Wazir as party president for Chitral region. While his participation, APML central vice president Muhammad Riaz Khan and Central Organizing Secretary Syed Faqeer Hussain Bukhari were also there at APML central secretariat.

Wazir has been an important political figure from Chitral and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had himself appointed him party’s candidate from Chitral. APML leadership welcomed Wazir to their fold and said that his participation will strengthen and activate the party.

Sultan Wazir in his discussion with the party leadership said that Pervez Musharraf during his tenure in the government took massive steps for the prosperity of Chitral that no other government in the past ever did. The reason people of Chitral still remember and love Syed Pervez Musharraf.

Due to heavy snow fall, people of Chitral used to get disconnected for six months of winter from rest of Pakistan. Only Pervez Musharraf realized this fact and started construction of Lawari tunnel that is near completion now.—NNI