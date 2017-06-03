Sultan Qaboos role model Muslim leader

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

Mr. Gauhar Zahid Malik, Executive Editor, Pakistan Observer on Friday thanked all the participants of special prayer for Sultan Qaboos of Oman.

He described His Majesty as a role model leader who shares the pains and happiness of his people as well as of the Muslim world. He said, the Sultan is a father figure for his people, who love him to the core of their hearts.

He said, the Sultan is a visionary leader and architect of Oman. His domestic and foreign policies have brought peace and prosperity to Oman and promoted security in the region.