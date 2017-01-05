Sukkur man feared dead while taking selfie

Our Correspondent

Sukkur

A young man is feared dead after falling into the Indus River while clicking a selfie with his wife near Lansdowne Bridge in Rohri, Sukkur, Wednesday night.

Asif Jameel, resident of New Yard Rohri, was attempting to take a selfie with his wife when he slipped and fell into the river, sources said.

Police and rescuers rushed to the spot after locals informed them about the incident. However, the divers remained unsuccessful in fishing out his body due to “heavy fog and freezing cold weather”, rescue sources said.

‘Selfie deaths’ have surged with the global rise of smartphones. Pakistan reportedly stood second last year in global selfie deaths.

on Sunday, a student in India’s Tamil Nadu died while trying to take a ‘selfie’ with an oncoming train in the background. The 21-year-old engineering student was hit by a fast-moving train, according to police. The accident took place in the middle of the night when the student was returning from New Year festivities.

Last year, another Indian teenager was struck and killed after he tried to take a photo of himself in front of an oncoming train. The passenger train ran over the boy shortly after he stepped onto railway tracks to snap the picture in Chennai, while walking home with friends.