Wajahat Abro

Shikarpur, Sindh

Not denying the fact that Sukkur IBA, an educational institution, has proved one of the top-level Institutes in terms of providing quality and modern education in North Sindh. It is a unique and world-class institution that performs its pivotal role in making one’s career bright. Besides this, having highly qualified teachers’ staff, maintaining discipline and developing all the skills of a candidate, the institute has ranked among top-5 business schools in a very short period of time. It is all because of the developed programmes: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, which can lead our country towards prosperity in terms of economic development. Sukkur IBA is proving itself one of the main sources to improve the weak structures of economy.

Undeniably, the institute also presents more than enough opportunities of scholarships to the needy and talented candidates. As, more than the half students of the institute are provided every possible resource and stipend under scholarship. Besides, many students have also been sent to foreign countries for further studies by the institute on scholarship.

On February 25-26, 2017 was marked as 1st International Conference on Computing and Mathematical Science (ICCMS). The actual purpose of the ICCMS is invent, innovate and integrate for socio-economic development. This conference is an example of tireless, extraordinary and continuous efforts of the institute. I personally wish best of luck to IBA Sukkur for their untiring services for the betterment of Pakistan and its economy.