SUIT students develop car, covering 180 km in one liter fuel

Peshawar

The students of Sarhad University of Information Technology (SUIT), Peshawar have designed and developed highly fuel-efficient car that can cover 180km of distance in one litter of fuel.

The special designed tiny runs on cutting-edge electronic fuel injection system which is used in cars and motorcycles. The system injects any kind of fuel including diesel, petrol, gas etc. in internal combustion engine by the means of an injector, told the students during a briefing to media on Monday.

They said the Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI), controlled by a microprocessor control unit, is more reliable, efficient and cost-effective as compared to the mechanical system, adding that the car is small in size because the students have designed it by modifying a motorcycle engine.

They said that the car would be exhibited in upcoming Asian cars exhibition in Singapore to be held on March 16, 2017.

Dean faculty of Engineering SUIT Rooh Ullah, congratulated students and said that SUIT will bear all the expenses to put the car on display in exhibition in Singapore.—APP