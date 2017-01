Suicide blast kills 33 at Mali mily camp

Bamako

At least 33 people were killed and dozens injured on Wednesday when a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle packed with explosives near a military camp in Mali’s northern city of Gao, witnesses and a United Nations peacekeeping source said.

Ambulances rushed to the scene as helicopters circled overhead. “It’s terrible,” Gao resident Kader Touré said.

“The attack happened while they were having an assembly. I’ve just left the hospital where there were bodies ripped to pieces and bodies piled up,” a resident said.

The army put the provisional toll at 25 but a source in the U.N. MINUSMA peacekeeping force said at least 33 were killed.

The camp was home to government soldiers and members of various rival armed groups which jointly patrol Mali’s restive desert north in line with a U.N.-brokered peace accord.

A French-led military intervention in 2013 drove back militants, including al Qaeda-linked groups, which had seized northern Mali a year earlier.