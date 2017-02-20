Sui Southern win National Road Cycling Championship

Sports Reporter

Karachi

Sui Southern Gas Company paddlers after clinching 5 out of 6 positions in the two phases of ‘SSGC National Road Cycling Championship’ held yesterday, made a clean sweep of the event by bagging first position in the Team Time Trial (70 kms) race with Balochistan and Sindh-A finishing second and third respectively.

This marked the conclusion of the three rounds of the Championship which was convened under the aegis of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) at DHA’s Sea View coastal belt and was contested by 36 cyclists from 6 teams including Sindh A, Sindh B, Balochistan, KPK, Punjab and SSGC.