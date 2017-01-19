Sui Gas supply to Baleki Nau

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Chairman District Council Hafizabad, Mian Muhammad Afzal Hussain Tarar has said that Pakistan Muslim League-N has completed unmatched development projects in the country including district Hafizabad for ensuring provision of different amenities of life to the people at their doorsteps with the cost of billion of rupees. He expressed these views while addressing inaugural ceremony of Sui Gas supply scheme completed at a cost of Rs. 20 million at village Baleki Nau near Hafizabad.

He said that Sui gas facilities were being provided to far flung areas of the district including situated at banks of the river Chenab which is clear proof of people friendly policy of the government. He said that Sui gas pressure was being improved in the district for facilitating the gas consumers in the district.