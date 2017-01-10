Sufi musical night enthralls audience at National Library

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) in collaboration with University of Gujrat organized a Sufi Night here at National Library Islamabad. The students of Gujrat and International Singer of Turkey Ersin Faikzade who is also goodwill Ambassador performed in the musical show arranged in the honour of delegates of four-day International Literary conference on Language, Literature and Society.

The audience highly appreciated the performance of students who presented plays in the show and performed on famous sufi songs.