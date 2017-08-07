Sufi Music enthrals audience at RAC

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Sufi Music enthralled a large number of people who gathered for Independence Day celebrations under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council. The main performers of the Sufi Musical Night were Qurban Niazi (TI), Ghulam Abbas Farasat, Maria Kanwal and Aqdas Hashmi while Masud Khawaja amused the participants as anchor person.

Ghulam Abbas Farasat from Lahore opened the night with mili song with his own poetry and composition. Maria Kanwal a blind singer impressed the audience with her singing and received thunder appreciation. Aqdas Hashmi presented traditional qawwali with his own style. The main sufi and folk singer was Qurban Niazi (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz). With traditional dress and folk musical instruments enchanted the atmosphere. The singer through his singing delivered valuable message of sufi saints and mystics. The folk vocalist lent his melodies to add exciting colors to sufi musical night.

MPA Raja Hanif Advocate, MPA Lubna Rehan Pizada, Naheed Manzoor and Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed appreciated the performance of the vocalists while Tariq Mehmood Tariq Additional Commissioner, Aqeel Ahmed Additional Commissioner (Revenue), Ehsan Ozurik Country Head IHH attended the event.