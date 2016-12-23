Suffering soul in scientific age

Ayesha Khalid

Islamabad

In earlier times, family gatherings meant a lot in the life of an individual. In both cases – either happy or sad events – re-union of families always brought with itself feeling of compassion. Sadly, this gathering has dropped down to mere obligation in this modern scientific age. What’s the first thing you hear from an acquaintance who you have seen after a long time, “Oh it’s long time we have met” and second thing “Do you have a thin-pin charger?” The scientific era has made the man so busy and self-involved that he has lost the values of a relationship. Advancement of technology made the man a suffering soul who has no time to enjoy.

We don’t even remember the birthdays of our close relatives and friends. This is that extent to which we have become self-centred because we entirely rely on technology and social media for such information. Scientific inventions are just desires of body and every man is entangled into these. Soul is forgotten. What has science done for the soul? Nothing, it has done nothing but has given laments and torments to soul. Man has fallen into deep ignorance. Ego and materialistic approach has killed thousands of innocent desires. Man is running after money, wishes for expensive cars and costly mobile phones. The scientific inventions have caused a great loss to the soul. Our souls weep!