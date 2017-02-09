Saeed Ahmed

Via Email

Pakistan is one of the richest countries in Asia but the people of Pakistan are suffering from poverty. The main cause of poverty is that they are not getting their basic rights. Most of the poor people are begging in the streets of different cities of Pakistan. If their rights were given they would not beg.

However, nowadays some people have adopted begging as profession/ business. Rich/influential people post beggars at different points in different areas. Mostly the beggars are children and women so that we take pity on them as per human nature. These beggars work for their lords in lieu of salary. I request/suggest the government to take a serious action and stop this business (professional begging) on the one hand, and on the other, some worthwhile steps must be taken for the rehabilitation of genuine beggars.