Sudan president accuses Egypt of aiding rebels

Khartoum

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has accused Egypt of supporting rebels at war with Khartoum, a week ahead of a visit to Cairo by Sudan’s foreign minister that is aimed at easing tensions between the neighboring states.

Egypt and Sudan have been at odds in recent months on a range of issues from disputed land in southern Egypt to trade restrictions and burdensome visa requirements that have threatened bilateral commercial ties.

In a speech to Sudanese armed forces, Bashir said Sudan’s military had seized Egyptian armored vehicles from rebels in the country’s war-torn southern Darfur region.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry denied supporting the rebels. “Egypt respects the sovereignty of Sudan over its territory and has not and will not interfere for a single day to destabilize Sudan or harm its people.—Agencies