Successful census plays vital role in progress of nations: Nadeem

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfar, has sid that the progress of Pakistan lies in the successful census which plays a vital role in the progress of nations, so it is our responsibility to conduct a reliable and successful census.

He said this while addressing a seminar entitled “National Census and our Social Responsibilities”. Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare chaired the seminar and Rizwan Bashir, Director Census Planning and Coordination, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Islamabad, was the chief guest. Dr. Zahid Asghar, Associate Professor of Department of Statistics, Quaid-i-Azam University, delivered the key note address.