Subsidised flour to be sold in green bags only: Minister

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran has said that the subsidised flour will be sold in green bags only at Ramazan bazaars and in the open market to give the real benefit of the subsidy to people in the holy month.

Chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Ramzan Plan at Civil Secretariat on Friday, he said the subsidised flour in green bags would be available in all Ramazan bazaars and in open market from June 11.

The minister said that decision to ban the sale of flour in white bags was taken to avoid any misappropriation of the commodity in the market. He ordered that quality, quantity and the sale of commodities at fixed prices be ensured at Ramazan bazaars.

Chief Secretary Punjab Capt (r) Zahid Saeed said that the Punjab government had given huge subsidy on flour, adding that in view of unavailability of subsidised flour at some places, decision was taken that all flour mills in the province would only be allowed to sale subsidised flour in green bags.

He directed the deputy commissioners to ensure implementation of the order. He also ordered them to personally visit markets to monitor auction process as per the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab. There would be zero tolerance in this matter, he warned.

The Secretary Food Department told the meeting that all flour mills in the province had been informed about the ban on sale of subsidised flour in white bags. He said that wheat quota for districts has been increased for adding more flour mills to the system of subsidised flour.

Those among present were Secretary Industries, Additional IG Special Branch, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, officers of Agriculture and Livestock Department whereas deputy commissioners joined the meeting through video link.