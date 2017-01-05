Subh-e-Nau ladies tourney begins today

Islamabad

Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Tennis Tournament will kick off on Thursday at Syed Dilawar Abbas Pakistan Tennis Complex (PTF) Complex here.

Most of national stars of Pakistan’s women tennis circuit are taking part in this four-day tennis gala, a spokesman of Subh-e-Nau Ladies said on Wednesday.

Besides others, former national number one Sarah Mahboob Khan, seasoned player Sara Mansoor, Alina Aftab, Mahin Aftab and Meheq khokhar will be seen in the action in this exclusive ladies tennis tournament.—APP