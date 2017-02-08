SU to establish endowment fund for needy students

Hyderabad

Sindh University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat Wednesday announced to establish an endowment fund worth Rs 2 billion with a view to financially support the needy students and help them continue their higher studies on the campus.

He also announced to launch tree plantation campaign at the campus premises on February 14, 2017 on the eve of Valentine’s Day as a token of love for the Alma Mater. This he announced while addressing the concluding ceremony of final year students thesis show that started a week ago at the Institute of Art and Design, University of Sindh Jamshoro.

Addressing the participants, the VC said that there was no dearth of talent at Sindh University and all the teachers, employees and students were creative, innovative and artistic. Eulogizing the efforts of Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof Dr Akhtar Hussain Mughal for raising fund of Rs. 164000 in a matter of a few hours which reflected excessive trust university faculty reposed in his person, he said if university had people like Dr Mughal, it would flourish up ahead.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Munawwar Ali Mahesar said that art was the most beautiful of all forms of human expressions adding that he was extremely glad to behold firsthand the astounding creative flair of the students of Art and Design who had produced extra ordinary marvels of art in the exhibition.

He assured all possible support to University of Sindh and said that he considered it an honor to work with Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat as his team member. —APP