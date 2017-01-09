SU student to present research paper in South Africa

Sher Gondal

mandi bahauddin

Bakhtawar Gondal, a student of BS (Hons) in English Language&Literature has been invited to present her research paper and attend International Conference BESSH 2017, Cape Town, South Africa and the International Conference on Language, Literature and Culture (ICLLC 2017) going to be held in Pune, India, from 3rd February to 5th February.

Bakhtawar Gondal who hails from village Lakhnewala, situated in suburbs of Mandi Bahauddin, studies at Sargodha University Mandi Bahauddin Campus. Her academic interests include poetry, drama, communication skills and modern literature. She is awarded trophy by Pakistani playwright Usman Ali.

She participated in competition of writing research paper on drama (Mask) and her paper/script was approved and published in International Journal on Studies in English Language and Literature. She has also been invited to present the research paper at International Conference on Business, social science & humanities to be held in Barcelona, Spain.

Unfortunately she could not participate in International Conference on Business, Economics, Social Science & Humanities held on 3rd to 4th January at Cape town due to delay in receiving invitation.