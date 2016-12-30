SU professor receives int’l award

Hyderabad

The Director, Institute of Biochemistry University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Allah Bux Ghanghro has been awarded SATHA Innovation Award Dec – 2016 in appreciation and recognition of his positive and Effective contribution to the Society.

The University spokesman informed here on Thursday that SATHA Innovation Award is an international award by South Asian Triple Helix Association. His Research Paper/ innovation â€œImpact of Blue Light for the Reduction of Aflatoxin Levelâ€ was selected for SATHA Innovation Award.

The award was presented to Dr. Ghanghro in the 1st Annual Invention to Innovation SUMMIT -2016 Sindh which recently held at the University of Karachi.

Moreover, Higher Education Commission has also conferred upon Prof. Dr. Allah Bux Ghanghro for the award of Best University Teacher for the year 2015. The award consists of a Certificate and a Cash Prize of Rs. 100,000/- (Rupees one hundred thousands). The award was conferred upon him in a commemorative Award Ceremony held on December 27, 2016 at HEC Auditorium Islamabad.

The research of Dr. Ghanghro is termed as a highly innovative and significant step towards protection and preservation of wheat stored in the warehouses at provincial, national and global level. Dr. Ghanghro’s given invention is the first of its kind at national as well as international level. This research effort has won wide acclaim in and outside the country.—APP