SU to establish research centre on violence

Larkana

Amid the increasing wave of extremism in society and violent incidents occurring in different universities, the Sindh University has decided to establish a center to conduct research on violence and suggest remedial measures.

According to a press release issued here Sunday, the decision was taken after a meeting between Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat and Chief of Sindh Counter Terrorism Department AIG Dr Sanaullah Abbasi.

The VC expressed hope that the planned centre would greatly help address extremist and violent tendencies among the youth and help to bring such youngster to the right path of peace and tolerance.

Prof Burfat said extremism was a real threat for Pakistani society and people in general, requesting the people to join hands with the academia against the growing trend of extremism.

He advised the youth to acquire modern and scientific education to combat ignorance, violence, poverty and joblessness. “Access to education can be a tool for peace,” he maintained.—APP