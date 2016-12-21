SU announces trials of various sports disciplines

Hyderabad

The Director Sports (Boys) University of Sindh Jamshoro Tuesday announced the date of trials of various sports disciplines for those who applied for admission in the University under sports quota.

According to announcement, the trials of cricket, hockey and basket ball will be held on December 28, 2016, badminton, athletics, table tennis, tennis, football, karate, wushu taekwondo, boxing and throw ball on December 29, 2016.

The candidates have been advised to bring their own kits with sports gears, original sports certificates and trial letter along with them at the time of trials of their respective sports discipline.—APP