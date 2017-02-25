Stuhec takes World Cup Super-G

Crans-Montana (Switzerland)

Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia, crowned downhill world champion just two weeks ago, won the women’s Super-G at Crans-Montana on Saturday for her sixth World Cup win of the season.

Stuhec clocked 1min 21.78sec to edge Italian Elena Curtoni by 0.50sec with Austria’s Stephanie Venier 1.09sec back.

Second in Friday’s combined event behind Federica Brignone of Italy, Stuhec made the most of the absence of Lara Gut, out for the season with a knee injury, and American speed queen Lindsey Vonn’s failure to finish, to mount a serious challenge for World Cup leadership in the discipline.

Thanks to her latest victory Stuhec is now just 16 points adrift of Tina Weirather, the leader from Liechtenstein, who finished fourth on Saturday.

Vonn, who opted out of the combined on Friday over safety fears, took a tumble on the first run and failed to finish. Meanwhile, Norway’s Kjetil Jansrud won Saturday’s downhill on home snow in Kvitfjell to consolidate his position at the top of the World Cup standings in the discipline.

Jansrud won with a time of 1min 47.63sec, beating Italy’s Peter Fill by 0.08sec with Beat Feuz of Switzerland 0.14 off the pace in third.

The 31-year-old has now been a winner six times on the course used for the Lillehammer 1994 Winter Olympics, twice in downhill and four times in super-G.

He overtook Fill in the overall standings in the discipline after coming third on Friday in the first of two downhill races at the venue to replace the cancelled event from Lake Louise in November.

Slovenian Bostjan Kline claimed his maiden World Cup win on Friday, 0.19sec ahead of Olympic downhill champion Matthias Mayer of Austria with Jansrud one-hundredth of a second behind in third.

Jansrud, who has 19 World Cup victories, is 33 points ahead of Fill and 136 clear of another Italian, Dominik Paris, ahead of the final downhill of the season at Aspen on March 15.—AFP